SALALAH: Oman has unveiled a sweeping initiative to regulate and modernise its construction sector, signing four cooperation programmes with universities, industry groups and a national digital platform aimed at raising standards, fast-tracking approvals and embedding new technologies.

At the launch ceremony, Shahswar al Balushi, Adviser to the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Construction and Engineering Consultancy, told the Observer that the project is designed to 'govern the sector end-to-end' and create a Centre of Excellence focused on automation and digital transformation.

The initiative also paves the way for a national building code, which officials say will be critical as major real estate and infrastructure projects roll out across the country.

The agreements were signed with Sultan Qaboos University, the German University of Technology in Oman, the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) and eBinaa, a digital services platform for construction.

Together, these partnerships will support training and research, accelerate the adoption of modern building methods, and align the sector with international standards.

Al Balushi underlined the central role construction plays in Oman’s investment climate. “Every investor — whether in healthcare, tourism or industry — must first build,” he said. “Our job is to ensure that happens to the highest possible standard, with clear codes, digital processes and strong governance.”

He noted that construction is one of the country’s largest employers, relying on both Omani and expatriate talent, and stressed that companies entering the sector must bring strong technical expertise. “It is not an easy job; it is complex and demanding. But with the right people and the right technology, success will follow,” he added.

Officials say the cooperation programmes will not only help companies raise productivity and reduce errors, but also ensure that Omani graduates are equipped with the technical skills needed to serve a rapidly changing industry. By linking academia, industry and digital platforms, the government hopes to position the sector as a driver of sustainable growth and a magnet for foreign investment.

