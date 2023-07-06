Muscat – A partnership agreement and three memoranda of understanding (MoU) covering several fields were signed on Tuesday in Rabat during the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

The agreements concern maritime transport and ports, rail transport, diplomatic action and consumer protection.

The partnership agreement in the field of maritime transport and ports aims to encourage both parties to develop their economic and commercial relations and maritime activities, promote joint investments and facilitate the exchange of experience and expertise.

In the diplomatic field, the two countries signed an MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation by developing a framework for diplomatic training, exchange of experience, expertise and information in the field of international relations, diplomacy, foreign policy and international law on the basis of mutual respect.

In the field of consumer protection, an MoU was signed to strengthen cooperation at the artistic, technical, legal and public policy levels to raise consumer awareness, defend consumer rights and ensure the quality of consumer products and services.

An MoU was also signed between Morocco’s National Railways Office and Oman Rail to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and develop partnerships between the two rail networks through the exchange of experience, expertise, information and trainees.

Sayyid Badr observed that relations between Oman and Morocco are long-standing and stable. He added that these relations are currently developing in various economic and cultural spheres through constructive cooperation in promising fields with tangible returns for both sides, especially in the economic and investment sectors.

Sayyid Badr praised the care and attention given to relations between the two countries by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and King Mohammed VI.

According to Bourita, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan, Oman is playing a distinguished role in establishing the foundations of security and peace both in the region and internationally.

He also spoke of the need to work to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all political, economic, commercial, industrial and development fields that can open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries in order to achieve their aspirations and hopes.

Sayyid Badr stressed Oman’s continued commitment to consult, coordinate and cooperate in addressing the challenges facing the region in order to further security and stability. The minister said that the political visions of the two countries are aligned on many regional and international issues, and stressed the importance of resolving such issues through dialogue and realistic peaceful means based on the rules of international law and respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and legitimate rights of states.

