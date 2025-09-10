Muscat – Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has launched a new electronic platform for events management, marking another step in Oman’s digital transformation drive.

The announcement was made at the second edition of the Oman E-Commerce Forum 2025 held on Tuesday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on the sidelines of COMEX Global Technology Exhibition 2025.

Launched in coordination with Data Mining Company, the ‘Faaleyat’ platform is designed to manage all aspects of event organisation, covering registration, ticketing and venue access. Officials said it will simplify operations for organisers and participants while improving efficiency across the sultanate.

The forum was attended by H E Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry, and senior MoCIIP officials. In his opening address, H E Masan said e-commerce is a key driver of economic growth and innovation worldwide. He noted that the forum served as a platform to showcase Oman’s progress in digital transformation under Oman Vision 2040 and to strengthen the sultanate’s global competitiveness.

Citing international data, H E Masan said global e-commerce sales are projected to reach US$6.42tn this year and could exceed US$21.33tn by 2030. He added that Oman’s investment in digitalisation is essential to sustaining growth and enhancing competitiveness.

He also highlighted progress under the National e-Commerce Strategy 2022–2027, which has achieved overall 73% completion rate across its eight strategic pillars. These include 75% progress in ICT infrastructure, 90% in transport and logistics, full implementation of e-procurement, and also in legal and regulatory frameworks. Advances have also been recorded in e-payments, business facilitation and skills development, strengthening start-ups, supporting Omanisation in logistics and improving transparency in digital business.

Nasra bint Sultan al Habsi, Director General of Commerce at MoCIIP, said the forum provided an opportunity to share international expertise and best practices. She stressed that the ministry aims to advance digital transformation across its services, enabling companies and entrepreneurs to fully leverage electronic solutions in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The forum featured discussions on global trends in e-commerce, artificial intelligence, data analytics, entrepreneurship applications, SME innovation and international cooperation. It also served to align Oman’s digital economy with global practices.

As part of COMEX 2025, MoCIIP is showcasing its digital transformation journey through a dedicated pavilion where visitors can explore services, view demonstrations and gain insights into Oman’s evolving e-commerce ecosystem.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

