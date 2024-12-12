Muscat – A high-level ministerial delegation visited Sultan Haitham City on Tuesday to oversee and accelerate the progress of construction at the project site.

The visit aligns with strategic measures to ensure the successful completion of the first phase (2024–2030) in collaboration with partners from both government and private sectors.

An official at Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning stated that the delegation included representatives from Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Muscat Governor’s Office and Muscat Municipality.

The visit aimed to update partners on the project developments, monitor implementation phases of the city, and review key initiatives such as a cultural centre, school complexes, rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities, and other modern service facilities.

The visit included an inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken in collaboration with specialised companies. Five bridges are being constructed in partnership with Strabag Oman, while main roads are being built by Al Sarooj Construction Company.

Essential services for the city – including electricity, water, sewage, broadband network, communications, cooling systems and gas distribution – are being implemented in cooperation with Towell Infrastructure Projects Company. Additionally, three power transformers are being set up in collaboration with Oman Technical Contracting.

During the visit, Al Abrar Real Estate Company showcased the latest construction technologies utilised in the city’s Hay al Wafa neighbourhood, which has made significant progress in building residential units for the first phase. The delegation also reviewed sites and details of residential districts being developed by leading companies.

An official added that the city is preparing to launch sales of residential neighbourhoods within the first phase soon.

