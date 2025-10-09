Muscat – The Cities Resilience Forum for Climate Change and Major Incidents, organised by Ministry of Interior, concluded on Wednesday after issuing a series of recommendations to enhance the preparedness of cities in Oman and the wider Gulf region to face climate-related challenges and major incidents.

The forum, attended by representatives of more than 20 entities across the GCC, stressed the importance of integrated risk management systems and decentralised decision-making to ensure faster and more effective response during emergencies.

One of the key recommendations was to empower governorates with greater financial authority and technical capacity to act swiftly during crises. Participants also emphasised the role of municipal councils and local communities in identifying risks and proposing practical, locally driven solutions.

The forum called for developing a national mechanism for data exchange among critical service sectors to enhance coordination, and for enforcing the Omani Building Requirements Guide, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas. It also recommended updating the national road design guide and making its application mandatory for all new infrastructure projects.

Other proposals included activating the Dam and Wadi Governance Guide, adopting the Gulf Building Code and international standards for resilient cities (ISO 37100), and creating a unified GCC guide for climate change management. Participants further highlighted the need to work with academic institutions to train technical staff in crisis response and climate adaptation.

The recommendations also called for allocating annual budgets for stormwater drainage systems in urban, residential and commercial zones, with priority given to projects that mitigate flooding and improve water management.

Participants proposed organising a national workshop to bring together key government entities and stakeholders to establish unified governance frameworks for implementing these recommendations, with clearly defined responsibilities for each party involved.

During the event, 27 working papers were presented, highlighting national and regional experiences in resilient urban planning, disaster management, and sustainable infrastructure. Officials said the outcomes of the forum will help build cities to be better equipped to withstand climate impacts while supporting the region’s broader goals for sustainable and resilient development.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).