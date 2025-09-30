Muscat – Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) marked World Tourism Day on Monday with a series of events across the sultanate under the theme ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’.

In Muscat, the ministry hosted the Wellness Tourism Forum under the patronage of H E Dr Ahmed bin Salem al Mandhari, Undersecretary for Health Planning and Regulation in the Ministry of Health. The forum marked the official launch of wellness tourism in Oman, highlighting the country’s potential to position itself as a regional and global destination offering experiences that combine nature, culture and health.

The forum explored initiatives to support the growth of wellness tourism, including empowering SMEs to supply local products to health and hospitality facilities, expanding hotel and resort infrastructure, and developing tailored tourism packages for wellness seekers. International best practices, such as hot spring resorts in Eastern Europe and spa models in Bali, were discussed alongside Oman’s own wellness initiatives. Suwgra village in Jabal Akhdar, one of the oldest cliffside settlements in Al Hajar mountains, was presented as a model for mountain wellness experiences.

H E Azzan bin Qassim al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Tourism at MHT, said the sector is developing infrastructure alongside unique tourism products to enrich visitor experiences. “The ministry has adopted an integrated package of offerings that combine recreation, wellness and sustainability, ensuring benefits to local communities while safeguarding resources,” he said.

H E Busaidi added that wellness tourism provides a platform to integrate health services with leisure activities while showcasing Oman’s natural and cultural wealth. An accompanying exhibition displayed local spa products and community-led initiatives highlighting how nature contributes to physical and mental wellbeing.

In Dhofar, the ministry organised an introductory tour of Razat Royal Farm to familiarise tourism companies with its features and promote its inclusion in future itineraries. The initiative aims to diversify experiences in the governorate and strengthen sustainable tourism offerings.

In North Sharqiyah, the wilayat of Ibra hosted cultural activities in the archaeological villages of Al Manzfah and Al Qanater. The events included artisans, productive families, and SMEs, alongside interactive activities such as electric cart rides and horse riding. Schoolchildren and local residents attended in large numbers, with a performance simulating life in Harat al Aqar, Nizwa, presented as an example of community engagement in heritage tourism.

Through its nationwide events, the ministry reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to positioning itself as a global tourism destination, promoting domestic and international travel.

