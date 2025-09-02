Salalah: The State Financial and Administrative Audit Authority, in cooperation with Dhofar Municipality, has launched the “Govern It Smartly” Hackathon, bringing together young innovators to design digital solutions that strengthen governance and transparency in investment management across Oman’s governorates .

The 48-hour competition, held at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Recreation in Salalah, is designed to harness youth creativity in developing practical projects that support sustainable development and economic decentralisation.

The event was inaugurated under the patronage of Zahra Mohammed Redha Al Lawati, Deputy Chairman for Audit of Authorities, Investments and Companies. Also present was H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Mohsen Al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality. In her speech, Al Lawati highlighted the importance of leveraging innovation and youth potential to create digital solutions that consolidate transparency, efficiency and accountability in investment governance .

The hackathon aligns with Royal Decree No. (36/2022) on the System of Governorates and Oman Vision 2040 priorities. Its aim is to encourage innovation in digital governance, ensure effective oversight of decentralisation practices, and transform winning initiatives into sustainable solutions for the governorates. The programme also promotes integrity, accountability and Oman’s international standing in governance and local administration .

Participants include multidisciplinary youth teams specialising in technology, management, and finance. They described the hackathon as a platform to exchange expertise, sharpen skills in digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and contribute to raising the quality of investment management at the governorate level .

The event’s activities are being supervised by a panel of expert mentors and evaluators to ensure fairness and quality. Mentors are guiding teams to refine their projects into actionable solutions, while evaluators will assess outcomes based on transparent criteria, ensuring that the hackathon delivers meaningful, implementable results .

