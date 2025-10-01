Muscat: The Directorate General for Specifications and Metrology, part of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, on Tuesday hosted a Saudi delegation at its headquarters in Muscat.

The delegation was led by Dr Saad Othman al Qasabi, Governor of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), with the aim of finalizing joint programs and expanding cooperation between the two sides in the quality system.

During the visit, an expanded meeting was held between the Saudi delegation and Dr Saleh Said Masn, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry. Discussions focused on mechanisms for unifying Gulf standard specifications and supporting joint efforts in standardization, quality and conformity assessment. This aligns with the requirements for industrial and commercial development and the goals of Gulf economic integration.

The meeting covered several strategic areas, including developing mechanisms for mutual recognition of quality marks, implementing joint training programs for national cadres in technical regulations, accreditation and issuing conformity certificates. They also discussed developing electronic platforms and supporting technologies for conformity work and exploring ways to benefit from Saudi Arabia's experience in market surveillance and controlling non-conforming and counterfeit products.

Both sides agreed to form a joint bilateral committee tasked with preparing and updating standard specifications and technical regulations. They will also explore opportunities to enhance and improve the readiness of technical laboratories, which will contribute to raising the efficiency of the Gulf quality system and boosting the competitiveness of products and services in local and regional markets.

Meanwhile, the Invest Oman lounge received an official Saudi delegation led by Eng. al Badr bin Adel Foudah, Acting Undersecretary of Industrial Development at the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The delegation was briefed on the prominent national initiatives for attracting investments, the available investment opportunities in promising sectors, and the services and facilities offered to investors through the lounge.

The Omani side presented a visual presentation to the delegation, reviewing Oman's competitive advantages, and the attractive investment environment and various incentives it provides.

