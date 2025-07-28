Muscat: Intense efforts are being made to develop, advance and support Omani youth to promote sustainable development through the participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Dhofar Khareef season.

Coinciding with the Dhofar Khareef season, the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development seeks to highlight the contributions and innovative experiences of Omani projects and active SMEs across the various Dhofar Khareef locations, as they serve as visitor attractions and contribute to creating a unique tourism experience for the season.

SMEs are participating in the Dhofar Khareef season to showcase their diverse products and services, opening new horizons for direct marketing and strengthening their presence in the local market. The Sultanate of Oman seeks to enhance the role of SMEs in supporting the national economy by empowering entrepreneurs and expanding their reach to a wider segment of visitors and consumers, in addition to highlighting their creativity in events accompanying the khareef season.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen Mohammed al Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, emphasised that the Khareef Dhofar Season 2025 devotes significant space to supporting Omani small and medium enterprises. This will enable Omani business owners to showcase their products to visitors, enhancing growth opportunities and highlighting the local character of the tourism experience.

The work assigned by Dhofar Municipality to SMEs increased by RO 6.5 million by the end of the third quarter of 2024, compared to approximately RO 4 million in 2023. This growth in SME participation in Khareef Dhofar reinforces the partnership and integration approach between the Authority, government institutions, and the private sector in Dhofar Governorate, to continue efforts to stimulate and support the sustainable growth of SMEs in various events and activities held in Dhofar Governorate.

The number of entrepreneurs benefiting from the activities and services provided by the event sites during the Khareef Dhofar last year 2024 reached approximately 328 business owners, both male and female. The activities implemented during the various tourism seasons also provided a range of temporary job opportunities for many SMEs and productive families in the governorate.

Dhofar Municipality also provides ongoing support to SMEs throughout the governorate's various tourism seasons to strengthen their position in stimulating the tourism sector and support job seekers seeking to operate public sites and parks during the governorate's various tourism seasons.

The khareef season in Dhofar Governorate represents a great opportunity to stimulate commercial and economic activity, contributing to strengthening and supporting the local economy, greatly benefiting businesses and society, and achieving sustainable development in the governorate.

