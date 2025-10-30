MUSCAT: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Japanese shipping giant Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) with the Port of Duqm Company (PODC) earlier this week will help strengthen Duqm’s position as a key node in evolving global logistics and energy chains.

Under the MoU, the two sides will collaborate on the development and connectivity of the Port of Duqm. The agreement covers future-oriented domains, including green steel supply chains, green hydrogen and ammonia transportation; and finished-vehicle logistics within the Middle East region.

Reggy Vermeulen, CEO of Port of Duqm Company SAOC, signed the comprehensive MoU with Yuji Otsuka, General Manager of the Dry Bulk & Energy Business Coordination Group at NYK Line, during the Duqm Economic Forum 2025, which concluded in the Wilayat of Al Duqm, Al Wusta Governorate, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

In a statement, Vermeulen said: “The signing of this MoU is a testament to the strong alignment of vision between NYK and PODC. It reflects our shared commitment to unlocking new growth opportunities and establishing Duqm as a strategic maritime hub in the region. We are confident that this collaboration will make a significant contribution to the development and economic growth of Al Duqm and the Sultanate of Oman”.

Otsuka of NYK Line noted that the pact marks a “new phase in our collaborative relationship” that builds on previous discussions between the two sides.

“We will engage in concrete discussions with PODC to build a better supply chain, taking into account the geographical advantages of the Port of Duqm and the potential for hydrogen and ammonia production using renewable energy”, he said.

The agreement underscores the growing international interest in Oman’s vast potential for renewable energy development, especially in green hydrogen. Duqm is also positioning itself as a centre for the production and export of hydrogen, ammonia and direct reduced iron (DRI) — a low-carbon steel feedstock — leveraging the region’s abundant wind and solar energy resources.

NYK has developed particular expertise in the safe and efficient transport of Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) — a form of green steel produced using hydrogen instead of coke, thereby avoiding CO₂ emissions. The shipping line has also introduced proprietary technology designed to mitigate the risks of overheating, fire and explosion associated with DRI shipments.

Significantly, the MoU with the Port of Duqm will also enhance NYK’s already substantial footprint within Oman’s ports. A major player in the transportation of cars and trucks, the company operates roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) services at SOHAR Port and Freezone. NYK has also been a long-time Japanese partner in Omani maritime ventures — some of the first vessels in the fleet of majority Omani-owned Asyad Shipping were joint ventures between Oman and Japanese companies, including NYK Line.

