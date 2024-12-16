Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) organised the Oman-Japan Business Forum on Sunday to foster partnerships between private sector institutions in environmentally friendly technologies in both countries. The forum aligns with the chamber’s strategic vision to support the private sector and expand economic diversification.

Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, said the visit of the Japanese trade delegation reflects the robust and long-standing trade relations between Oman and Japan. He noted that Oman places importance on these relations, which are built on shared aspirations for progress and prosperity.

H E Gota Yamamoto, Ambassador of Japan to Oman, commended Oman’s focus on investment in vital sectors and climate technologies, while expressing optimism about further collaboration. He highlighted Oman’s commitment to developing green hydrogen, ammonia and renewable energy technologies, which align with Japan’s zero-emissions strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and reduce climate pollutants.

Takashi Omote, Executive Director of Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East, informed that the centre aims to enhance trade and investment cooperation to support industrial and economic development in the Middle East and North Africa region. He pointed to numerous opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, circular economy, information technology and other sectors.

