MUSCAT - The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) has announced a major invitation for investment proposals from both local and international companies to participate in the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) of several key road projects across the Sultanate of Oman. This initiative underscores the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing road infrastructure and connectivity through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

According to the announcement, the ministry is seeking experienced companies with proven expertise in road construction and infrastructure development to submit bids for three major projects. These include the Salalah-Thamrait Road, the Muscat-Al Dakhiliyah Road (Al Maabela–Thumayd) and the Bausher–Al Amerat Tunnel Road alongside the Al Amerat–Dima W'attayeen Road. Each project is expected to serve as an alternative route to existing roads, offering improved efficiency, safety and reduced travel times for commuters and freight transport.

The DBFOT model, which combines private investment with public oversight, will enable the government to accelerate infrastructure delivery while ensuring long-term operational efficiency. This approach is aligned with Oman Vision 2040 goal of developing world-class transport networks that support economic diversification, trade facilitation and regional integration.

For the Muscat-Al Dakhiliyah Road (tender number 5/2025), interested companies can purchase bidding documents from November 3 to December 15, 2025. The clarification period will run from December 15-29, 2025, with the closing date for submission set for February 23, 2026 at 12:00 pm. The non-refundable document fee for this project is set at RO 400. Similarly, the Salalah-Thamrait Road project (4/2025) also carries a document fee of RO 400, while the Bausher-Al Amerat and Al Amerat-Dima W'attayeen Road project (6/2025) requires a RO 500 fee.

The ministry has invited all interested and qualified companies to submit a participation request, along with a copy of their commercial registration, to the email address investment@mtcit.gov.om. The MoTCIT’s Internal Investment Committee will oversee the evaluation and selection process, ensuring transparency and adherence to international procurement standards.

These projects are expected to generate significant investment opportunities in Oman’s road sector, offering potential for advanced engineering solutions, innovative construction technologies and sustainable design practices. The emphasis on alternative routes also reflects a strategic effort to improve road safety, reduce congestion and enhance logistics efficiency — particularly important for supporting Oman’s expanding industrial zones and tourism corridors.

In addition to economic benefits, the projects will likely create local employment opportunities, support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) involved in construction supply chains and boost overall regional development. The ministry’s approach also highlights Oman’s readiness to collaborate with international partners to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects under robust financial and operational frameworks.

This open call for bids reinforces the Sultanate of Oman’s vision of becoming a regional logistics hub by strengthening its transport infrastructure through sustainable and investor-friendly initiatives.

