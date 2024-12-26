The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has asked securities and insurance companies to take the necessary measures to improve the quality of call centres dedicated to the public, in a circular.

The issuance of this circular comes as a result of the Authority's observation of practices in this regard that conflict with the laws and provisions regulating the protection of data and personal information of clients in establishing its call centres, in addition to the impact of these practices on the level of quality and service provided to clients and insurance policyholders.

The Financial Services Authority is the body responsible for regulating and licensing activities related to the securities and insurance sector, ensuring that they are carried out in accordance with the best international standards and practices, laws and regulatory provisions that maintain the strength and quality of the performance of institutions operating in the capital market and insurance sectors.

"This direction is part of our effort to improve the quality of services provided by companies operating in the field of securities and insurance companies to the public of investors and insurance policyholders," the Authority said in the circular.

It has also stipulated the necessity of taking the adequate measures to improve communication channels with the public by preparing its call centres, in line with the level that keeps pace with modern communication channels; and ensures the protection of data and personal information; and provides services and inquiries with appropriate quality and speed.

The circular also has specified a number of important measures, including the necessity of training and qualifying employees in communication channels with the public; and ensuring their familiarity with the laws and legislation in force to be able to meet the needs of customers; and answer their inquiries, which will in turn contribute to raising the efficiency of call centres to achieve the goal assigned to them.

The Authority has also calls on the parties addressed by the circular to operate call centres from within the Sultanate of Oman, either by appointing specialised employees from within the institution or contracting with one of the local companies specialised in this field, in order to ensure the quality and efficiency of the services provided and achieve protection for the data and personal information of investors and insurance policyholders.

It further stipulates that the aim of this move is to achieve the fundamental role of the Authority, which is to protect investors and insurance policyholders.

The Financial Services Authority further emphasises to all companies the importance of responding quickly to the needs of investors and insurance policyholders and the need to work to keep pace with modern communication channels on an ongoing basis to ensure building bridges of trust and enhancing transparency, which will positively reflect on achieving the goals of companies and clients alike, and support the sustainable growth of the financial services sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

