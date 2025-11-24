MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) has signed a cooperation agreement with Airbus Defence and Space (ADS) to design, manufacture and launch Oman’s first communications satellite “OmanSat-1”. The project forms part of national efforts to enhance the telecommunications ecosystem, strengthen digital sovereignty and build national capabilities in space and future technologies.

The agreement was signed by Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) and Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus.

Airbus will design “OmanSat-1” with high capacity in the Ka-band frequency, covering the Sultanate of Oman — including its economic waters — as well as the Middle East, East Africa and Asia. The satellite will be based on Airbus’s OneSat platform, offering full digital reconfigurability while in orbit.

As part of the agreement, the Ministry has assigned the satellite’s operation to Space Communications Technologies (SCT), a company fully owned by Oman Investment Authority, to serve as the national operator after launch and to be the executive arm during the design and manufacturing stages. In line with this role, the Ministry has also established a Project Management Office within SCT to oversee administrative and technical aspects of the project in collaboration with Airbus throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring infrastructure readiness for satellite operations and developing a fully integrated operational ecosystem in Oman for satellite management and service delivery to both government and private-sector entities after launch.

With “OmanSat-1”, Oman is moving towards a sovereign and secure digital future powered by national space infrastructure. Al Maawali stated that “the project aims to strengthen Oman’s digital sovereignty by establishing a national space-based infrastructure capable of providing independent and secure telecommunications and data services. This will enhance national cybersecurity, ensure continuity of critical services under all circumstances, extend coverage to rural areas and improve the quality of telecommunications and internet services in alignment with Oman Vision 2040”.

The project also focuses on building future national capabilities, as the Minister explained that “this project represents a major step towards localising technical knowledge... training and qualifying Omani talent across all project phases... empowering local companies, especially SMEs... and supporting scientific research through collaboration between local universities and Airbus Defence and Space”.

As Oman takes a strategic leap into the space economy with its first national satellite programme, Airbus emphasised the importance of long-term cooperation in building sovereign capabilities.

Alain Fauré, Head of Space Systems at Airbus, said the contract will provide Oman with world-class, fully flexible satellite communications capabilities through its first geostationary satellite.

He affirmed Airbus’s commitment to working side-by-side with Space Communications Technologies to support the implementation of Oman’s national satellite programme and the development of sovereign capabilities to serve future customers.

Oman is taking a strategic step towards building a future space-driven digital economy. Dr Ali bin Amer al Shaithani, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology; and Head of the Negotiation Committee, stated that “this project marks a transformational milestone in Oman’s technological and space development journey... strengthening the national telecommunications ecosystem, enabling vital sectors and supporting digital transformation and smart services”. He also highlighted the role of Space Communications Technologies in ensuring knowledge transfer and building national capacity.

As Oman accelerates its ambitions to build a competitive regional space sector, the project stands as a cornerstone of long-term plans for space technologies and economic diversification. Dr Saoud al Shoaili, Head of the National Space Programme and Head of the Project Management Office, stated that “the project is a key pillar in implementing the National Space Strategy (2023–2033), which aspires for Oman to become ‘the regional gateway for space services and technologies that enable economic diversification and unlock future opportunities, enhancing the sector’s contribution to GDP and expanding national space services.

Eng Salim al Alawi, CEO of Space Communications Technologies, added: “We take pride in the trust placed in us by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Oman Investment Authority to operate and manage this national project. This marks a major turning point in the history of satellite communications in the Sultanate of Oman. We will work closely with Airbus to implement the project to the highest global standards.

