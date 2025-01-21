Muscat: Represented by the Government Communication Centre, the Ministry of Information today launched a plan for the Government Communication System to cover the period 2025-2027.

Designed in line with best international practices in the fields of communication and media, the plan seeks to enhance transparency and interaction with members of the public.

During a meeting it held today, the Ministry outlined the new plan, which comprises a number of initiatives and projects that aim to organize communication between government institutions and society.

Zamzam Hamad Al Hana’i, Director of the Media and Integration Department at the Center, gave a visual presentation about the government communication system’s plan based on three main pillars: empowerment, integration and proactive communication.

The pillar of empowerment deals with enhancing resources by raising the efficiency of communication and media departments in government institutions, to help them carry out their role effectively.

The pillar of integration and coordination focuses on fostering harmony between the parties of the system to achieve a unified discourse,

The pillar of proactive communication pertains to ways of instilling confidence in mainstream media by making the government’s priorities and achievements in area of contact between members of the public and the media. The aim is to consolidate transparency.

The Ministry’s plan seeks to upgrade the efficiency of media messages and ensure their harmony and consistency in highlighting activities of government institutions. It also establishes a uniform approach for media activities in a way that serves the government’s priorities and reflects its goals, besides raising Omani society’s awareness about government action, generating positive interaction with government institutions and enabling the government to convey its visions and aspirations.

The plan is expected to contribute to achieving organized and comprehensive government communication, develop consistent messages within a unified approach and continuous media engagement in a manner that keeps pace with society’s cognitive needs.

