Muscat – In a move that will mark a major milestone for Oman’s gas sector, Integrated Gas Company (IGC) – national gas aggregator – will announce the signing of a series of gas purchase and allocation agreements with leading industrial companies during an official ceremony to be held on November 2.

The agreements will allocate over 27mn m³ of gas per day for an average of ten years per agreement – an amount roughly equal to the current allocation for the industrial sector, effectively doubling the total gas dedicated to national industries. This milestone represents a significant step forward in strengthening Oman’s manufacturing base and advancing economic diversification.

The gas allocations will support projects across the petrochemical, fertiliser, pharmaceutical, iron and steel, food and agriculture, power generation, cement and mineral sectors, with total investments exceeding RO2bn reinforcing Oman’s position as a competitive and sustainable industrial hub.

IGC stated that these agreements form part of its broader strategy to ensure the optimal utilisation of national gas resources and to support high-value, economically viable projects that contribute to sustainable growth and the objectives of Vision 2040.

