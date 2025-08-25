SEOUL: Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), the state-owned company leading Oman’s green hydrogen strategy, has wrapped up its promotional roadshow in the Republic of Korea, advancing Oman’s ambitions to position itself as a global clean energy hub.

The mission, led by Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, was joined by Shaikh Zakariya bin Hamad al Saadi, Oman’s Ambassador to Korea, and Eng Abdulaziz bin Said al Shaithani, Managing Director of Hydrom. The delegation met senior Korean energy institutions and hosted the Oman–Korea Green Hydrogen Investment Forum in Seoul.

Al Hadhrami said Oman is moving steadily to cement its position as a major centre for the production, transport and export of green hydrogen.

“Our vision is to diversify the energy mix through renewables and green hydrogen, securing stability, supporting the economy, and creating sustainable value. These efforts align with Oman’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050,” he said.

The roadshow also highlighted Oman’s integrated national hydrogen ecosystem, including land allocations, shared infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. It coincided with financial incentives announced by Hydrom to improve project viability and attract global investors. Oman and Korea signed a memorandum of understanding in August 2023 to deepen cooperation on clean energy technologies, policies, and capacity building.

Al Hadhrami said the agreement builds on historic oil and gas ties and extends the partnership into hydrogen, innovation and supply chain development.

The Omani delegation met Korean energy institutions and hosted the Oman–Korea Green Hydrogen Investment Forum in Seoul

Ambassador Al Saadi said the forum in Seoul marked an important step in strengthening bilateral economic ties and opening new opportunities in renewables. “The Embassy gives priority to promoting Oman’s investment prospects and facilitating direct links between government and business in both countries,” he noted.

Hydrom’s Managing Director Al Shaithani told the forum that Oman has earmarked more than 50,000 sq km for hydrogen projects. Nine projects have already been awarded through two bidding rounds with investments exceeding $50 billion, targeting production of 1.5 million tonnes annually by 2030.

The third bidding round, launched in April 2025, offers a nine-month preparation period, greater site flexibility of up to 300 sq km, and a new package of incentives.

Al Shaithani highlighted Oman’s strategic location between Europe and Asia, abundant solar and wind resources, stable economy, and transparent regulatory system. He said Korea’s advanced technology and markets complement Oman’s resources, paving the way for a green hydrogen trade corridor. “This roadshow showed that our partnership can move from dialogue to execution, from opportunity discussions to real projects that enhance energy security and accelerate the global transition,” he said.

The delegation also visited Doosan facilities in Changwon to review the latest hydrogen technologies. The Korea roadshow underscored growing international interest in Oman’s approach and marked a step forward in shaping future energy corridors connecting Oman to global demand centres. Hydrom acts as the national coordinator for Oman’s hydrogen economy, responsible for project auctions, infrastructure development, and creating value chains that generate jobs and industrial opportunities.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).