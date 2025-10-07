MUSCAT - The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has launched the National Building Requirements and Standards Guide — a unified framework consolidating safety, quality and sustainability standards across Oman’s governorates.

The launch, held during the Urban Planning, Home, and Building Exhibition, marks a major milestone in harmonising engineering and construction practices nationwide.

Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Muttawa, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Urban Planning, described the new guide as 'a key turning point in advancing Oman’s construction system and enhancing safety, sustainability and quality of life within the built environment.'

He explained that the guide was developed under the supervision of the Permanent Technical Committee for the Building Requirements Project, which includes 11 national entities representing government, academic, and service sectors. Among them are the Ministry of Interior; the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; the Environment Authority; Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority; Muscat Municipality; Sultan Qaboos University; the Public Services Regulation Authority; Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Nama Water Services Group.

“The committee worked through a series of specialised workshops and technical teams to review and refine the content, ensuring it aligns with Oman’s needs while adopting international best practices,” said Dr Al Muttawa.

Developed in collaboration with the International Code Council (ICC), the guide encompasses six specialised manuals covering engineering, environmental and technical fields:

General Building Guide – setting minimum standards for structural safety, fire protection and accessibility.

Existing and Historical Buildings Guide – ensuring the adaptive reuse and preservation of heritage structures.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Guide – promoting environmentally responsible construction and operational efficiency.

Mechanical Guide – standardising ventilation, heating and air-conditioning systems for optimal performance.

Water and Sanitary Systems Guide – defining quality and safety standards for plumbing and water networks.

Private Sanitation Guide – outlining sustainable wastewater management practices aligned with global norms.

“These manuals are based on the latest 2021 editions of the ICC standards,” Dr Al Muttawa noted, “but they have been customised for Oman’s environmental conditions — including climate, wind, rainfall and seismic activity — to create a flexible framework applicable across all governorates and building types.”

He emphasised that the unified guide serves as a national reference, establishing a consistent and scientific foundation for safe, cost-effective and sustainable urban development.

“The implementation of the Building Requirements and Standards Guide will enhance building efficiency and durability, lower maintenance costs and improve safety standards,” Dr Al Muttawa added.

“It will also support Oman’s sustainability goals and contribute to improving its international ranking in global sustainability indices.”

Beyond its technical scope, the guide represents a regulatory breakthrough — introducing Oman’s first standardised framework for building licensing, inspection and monitoring. This will facilitate quality assurance, improve compliance and advance the digital transformation of building procedures.

The pilot phase of implementation will run from 2026 to 2027, with full adoption expected by 2030, providing ample time for training, adaptation and stakeholder engagement.

“This initiative will instil a culture of safe and sustainable construction while building national expertise capable of meeting global developments in urban architecture,” said Dr Al Muttawa.

The National Building Requirements and Standards Guide aligns with Oman’s broader Vision 2040 objectives — fostering sustainability, enhancing quality of life, and shaping a modern urban identity that respects local heritage while embracing international best practices.

