MUSCAT - The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), hosted the regional meeting of Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) on November 5, 2025.

The two-day event, held in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), brought together representatives from across the Arab region, alongside experts in intellectual property and innovation.

In her opening remarks, Nasra bint Sultan al Habsiyah, Director General of Commerce at MoCIIP, underscored the significance of hosting the meeting, stating, “Hosting this meeting reflects Oman’s firm commitment to strengthening the intellectual property ecosystem and fostering an environment that supports innovation, in line with Oman Vision 2040 goal of building a knowledge-based economy”.

She added: “Our cooperation with WIPO since the 2021 agreement has enabled us to expand the TISC network in Oman and offer high-quality services that empower researchers and innovators to access global knowledge resources and develop projects with real economic value.

Over the past two days, we also organised specialised training workshops for focal points within the national TISC network, enhancing national capabilities in patent analysis and IP databases; and reinforcing the role of academic and research institutions in supporting the innovation ecosystem”.

Dr Maha Bakhit Zaki, Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the Intellectual Property and Competitiveness Department at the League of Arab States, explained the concept and importance of Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) in the Arab region, “The concept of Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISCs) in the Arab region began as a WIPO-led initiative in 2009. Since then, many Arab countries have established these centers, recognising their vital role in connecting researchers and inventors to resources that help them secure funding and transform ideas into market-ready products”.

She further noted: “TISCs provide comprehensive support throughout the innovation journey — from the initial idea to developing industrially applicable inventions.

Today, we see significant expansion across the region, including in the Sultanate of Oman, which now hosts several innovation and technology support centres. In some Arab countries, the number of centres has exceeded 150”.

“These centres have become engines of economic, cultural and social development, contributing to industrial progress and regional prosperity. Our objective at the League of Arab States is to support the transition towards a knowledge-based economy.

This meeting builds on our ongoing cooperation with WIPO and Arab countries to advance these centres and develop an Arab Innovation Network under the League’s umbrella, linking national innovation hubs across the region”, she said.

The first day of the event featured opening remarks from various representatives, in addition to a review of the latest updates on the Technology and Innovation Support Centres programme, alongside country case studies on managing and expanding TISC networks.

