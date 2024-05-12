Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will go on a state-visit to the State of Kuwait this Monday, during which he will meet with Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

A statement was issued by the Diwan of Royal Court to this effect. It reads as follows:

“In affirmation of the deep-rooted and fraternal relations biding the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will go on a state-visit to Kuwait with effect from Monday, 13 May 2024, during which he will meet with Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

The visit stems from distinguished relations between the two sides. It also reflects the keenness of the two countries’ leaderships to push the joint cooperation towards wider horizons.

The visit will explore areas of the existing cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and means of promoting them to serve interests and aspirations of the Omani and Kuwaiti peoples. It will also discuss a set of topics that boost the march of the GCC action, in light of the regional and international developments.

During the visit, His Majesty the Sultan will be accompanied by a high-ranking official delegation comprising HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, HH Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr. Hamad bin Said Al Aufi, Head of the Private Office, Abdussalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority, Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Dr. Saleh bin Amir Al Kharousi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Kuwait.

May the Almighty Allah protect His Majesty the Sultan in his journeys and grant the two wise leaderships success for the welfare of their countries!”

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).