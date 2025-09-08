Muscat – Oman Investment Authority affiliate Future Fund of Oman (FFO) has launched a lending portfolio aimed at providing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with faster access to finance.

The initiative offers loans within two weeks of application, with flexible repayment plans designed to help businesses meet operational needs and expand steadily. It complements national efforts to strengthen financing tools and widen access to capital for entrepreneurs, in line with Oman Vision 2040’s goal of building a knowledge-based economy and boosting SME contributions to growth.

The portfolio will be operated by Beehive, a regional digital SME lending platform. Beehive uses artificial intelligence to assess applicants, with financing implemented in cooperation with Sohar International. Entrepreneurs and startups can apply through FFO’s website; applications will be assigned specialised managers based on the type of financing.

Rashid bin Sultan al Hashmi, Senior Director of FFO, said the new lending window responds to feedback gathered during promotional tours across governorates. “Requests received through our platform showed strong preference among entrepreneurs for loan financing to cover working capital needs such as salaries, rents and operating expenses,” he said.

Hashmi added that this lending portfolio “underscores the fund’s efforts to provide flexible solutions that help SMEs overcome operational challenges and accelerate growth”.

Peter Tavener, co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of Beehive, described the partnership as a “significant strategic milestone” for the company. “With the support of FFO, we are well-placed to meet the growing demand for SME financing and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Oman,” he said.

Since its establishment in January 2024, FFO has signed 45 investment projects in targeted economic sectors worth RO1.249bn, including RO885mn in foreign direct investment and RO333mn in fund investments. These projects span ten sectors and have created over 1,600 jobs, while also supporting SME development and economic diversification.

