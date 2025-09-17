SALALAH: An executive programme designed to enhance local capabilities in attracting and promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) opened in Salalah on Tuesday. Taking part are around 40 people, representatives from various public and private sector companies, investment promotion departments and divisions, economic policymakers, consultants in the fields of finance and planning, executive directors and planners working in national development initiatives.

The programme has been organised by Smart Investment and Consulting Gateway (SIG) in partnership with NxtZones, a grouping of economic development and FDI specialists led by prominent international experts in economics and investment. The 3-day programme, featuring intensive lectures and workshops, aims to develop a comprehensive vision for promoting efforts to attract investments.

The programme focuses on some key themes, the most prominent of which are: attracting potential FDI Clients and mechanisms for aligning investment plans with national visions. Experts seek to train participants in the design of sustainable economic zones and improve investor experience and post-investment aftercare, as well as how to use AI integration tools in investment promotion. It also highlights successful Gulf models and conducts a performance comparison with global experiences in managing free and private zones.

On the first day, the programme reviewed the global and regional investment landscape and analysed a number of successful projects. The second day will look at strategic investment promotion and facilitation plans, legal frameworks, artificial intelligence and engagement with local partners. The third day is all about designing economic zones and industrial parks for the future and linking zones to sustainable development and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The programme incorporates extensive international expertise, implemented in partnership with international institutions that have previously delivered specialised FDI programmes in collaboration with international organisations such as the World Bank, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). This provides participants with an opportunity to learn about the best global tools used to attract and facilitate investments.

Another edition of this event will be held in Muscat during the first half of November aimed at imparting similar skills to interested parties in Oman and the wider region.

