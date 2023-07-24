Muscat: The total electricity production in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of May 2023 increased by 0.6 percent to reach 15,537,005 GWh, compared to 15,440,001 GWh during the same period in 2022, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information(NCSI).

The Governorates of Al Dhahirah, North and South Al Batinah, recorded an increase in total electricity production until the end of May 2023, by 1 percent, to reach 9,838 GWh.

Production also increased in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate by 327.3 percent, to reach 35.4 GWh, as well as in the North and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates, by 6.6 percent, to reach 3,494,8 GWh, and in the Dhofar Governorate, by 13.4 percent, to reach 836,1 GWh.

As for the Governorate of Muscat, the total electricity production decreased by 82.6 percent, recording 89 gigawatts per hour, and the total production decreased in the Governorate of Musandam by 1.7 percent, to reach 150.7 gigawatts per hour, and in Al Wusta by 27.8 percent, to reach 93.5 gigawatts per hour.

Oman’s net production of electricity until the end of May 2023, which includes purchases by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company and purchases by the Rural Areas Electricity Company by region, amounted to 15,045.8 GWh.

The largest amount of net electricity production came in each of: Al Dhahirah Governorate and the Governorates of South and North Al Batinah, which amounted to 9,516,9 GWh.

The total amount of water produced in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 1.6 percent, reaching 210, 931,200 cubic meters until the end of last May, compared to 207, 673, 700 cubic meters at the end of the same period in 2022. The water production of the Dhofar Governorate increased during this period by 4.2 percent, followed by the Governorate of Muscat with an increase of 2.1 percent.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).