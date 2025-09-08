Muscat – The domestic tourism sector recorded impressive growth in 2024, drawing 13.6mn visitors, up 5.1% from 12.9mn in 2023, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Domestic tourists spent a total of 31.3mn nights across the country, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, while spending surged to RO834mn, highlighting tourism’s increasing role in bolstering the local economy.

NCSI reported that 70% of domestic tourists travel for entertainment and recreation, followed by 17.9% visiting family and friends, 3.3% on business trips and 8.6% for other purposes.

The hotel sector mirrored this upward trend, hosting 4.4mn guests who stayed a total of 4.6mn nights, generating RO293.4mn in revenue. Occupancy rates stood at 36.8%.

Oman’s hotel industry now comprises 1,031 hotels offering 35,948 rooms and employing 23,873 people.

Tourism experts say there is still untapped potential for domestic travel. Tourism consultant Dr Aisha al Maamari said, “Domestic tourism is growing, but there’s huge potential to expand. Promoting short weekend packages, family-friendly destinations and adventure activities can encourage more Omanis to explore their own country.”

Tourism analyst Khalid al Habsi added, “Government incentives, seasonal discounts and campaigns highlighting cultural and natural attractions can significantly increase domestic travel.”

Sustainable tourism expert Maha al Balushi highlighted evolving trends. “Domestic tourists increasingly seek unique experiences. Focusing on eco-tourism, heritage tours and wellness retreats can help attract a larger share of the local market.”

Meanwhile, travel and hospitality consultant Sultan al Farsi stressed on collaborations. “Partnerships between hotels, travel operators and local municipalities are key. Curated packages, adventure trails and family-friendly activities can make domestic tourism even more attractive.”

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is implementing long-term strategies to increase tourism’s contribution to the national economy. The sector’s GDP share is projected to increase from 2.4% in 2021 to 5% by 2030, and eventually reach 10% by 2040 in line with Oman Vision 2040 goals.

Officials emphasise that strengthening domestic tourism is essential for sustainable economic growth, positioning tourism as a cornerstone of Oman’s development strategy.

Numbers at a glance (2024)

Domestic visitors: 13.6mn (up from 12.9mn in 2023)

Tourist nights: 31.3mn

Tourist spending: RO834mn

Hotel revenue: RO293.4mn

Hotel guests: 4.4mn

Hotel nights: 4.6mn

Hotels in Oman: 1,031

Hotel rooms: 35,948

Employees in hotel sector: 23,873

