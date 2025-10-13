Salalah – Dhofar Governorate is witnessing accelerated economic and developmental activity, reflecting the growing focus on empowering governorates to play a pivotal role in promoting trade and industry while attracting high-quality investments.

Mohamed bin Khalifa al Badrani, Director General of the General Directorate of Trade, Industry and Investment Promotion in Dhofar Governorate, said that the governorate recorded positive growth indicators in the volume of commercial and industrial transactions and investments during the first half of this year. He noted that this reflects the pace of development and the expansion of the economic base in line with national policies aimed at supporting balanced growth across governorates.

Al Badrani stated that the Directorate recorded 1,204 new commercial registrations during the second quarter of this year, bringing the total number of commercial records in the governorate to 63,193 by the end of the first half of 2025.

He said that the building and construction contracting sector, particularly the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, accounted for the highest share among licensed commercial activities. The number of licences in this category reached 757 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 137 during the same period in 2024 — an increase of 452.5%.

“This growth reflects the expanding contracting market in Dhofar due to rising demand for construction and urban development projects,” al Badrani said. He added that the governorate’s natural advantages, well-developed infrastructure, integrated industrial zones, and strategic location — supported by logistics facilities — continue to enhance growth in this vital sector.

He further noted a significant increase in foreign investors, with 697 new foreign investors registered in the first half of 2025, compared to 266 during the same period in 2024. The cumulative number of foreign investment records in the governorate reached 8,813 by the end of June 2025.

Al Badrani attributed this growth to rising investor confidence in Dhofar’s business environment and the ease of accessing e-services through the Oman Business Platform, alongside legislative and procedural enablers introduced by the Ministry. These include the Golden Visa, which grants long-term residency and multiple benefits to foreign investors, supporting a stable and integrated investment experience in the Sultanate of Oman.

He said that the number of industrial licences registered by the end of the second quarter of 2025 reached 1,156, bringing the cumulative total to 23,361. During the same period, 63 new investment licences were issued — representing 1.54% of total recorded investments — highlighting Dhofar’s continued success in attracting value-added industrial and investment projects, particularly in manufacturing and logistics.

Regarding overall commercial activity, he said that 10,357 new commercial licences were issued in the first half of this year, bringing the cumulative total to 135,118. Automatic licences also recorded notable growth, with 9,215 new licences issued during the same period, bringing the cumulative number to 147,851.

“These positive indicators demonstrate that Dhofar Governorate is steadily strengthening its business environment and attracting quality investments,” al Badrani said. “This progress is driven by the government’s continuous efforts to streamline procedures, enhance digital services, and strengthen partnerships with the private sector — all aimed at achieving sustainable development, creating jobs, and stimulating the local economy.”

He added that the Ministry continues to monitor performance indicators across all governorates to ensure consistent growth and integration between economic sectors, reinforcing the Sultanate of Oman’s position as an attractive regional hub for trade and investment.

