SALALAH: Dhofar is celebrating the peak of the khareef season with nightly shows, family attractions and heritage programmes across Salalah. Officials and organisers are working on ways to extend visitor flows well into autumn and winter.

When the monsoon eases around September 20, the governorate transitions from misty hills to clear seas and cultural circuits. Diving and snorkelling are typically best from October to April, the traditional sardine season (“Al Dawaghi”) brings life back to beaches between Raysut and Mirbat, and migratory birdwatching peaks across lagoons such as Khor Rori from October to March.

Year-round attractions for international visitors include Al Baleed Archaeological Park and the Land of Frankincense Museum, as well as coastal promenades, souqs scented with frankincense and Salalah’s beaches once the seas calm after khareef.

The logistics backbone continues to support the visitor economy, with the Port of Salalah being one of the world’s most efficient transhipment hubs.

Recent capacity upgrades position the gateway for stronger trade flows. The curated season until September 20, reinforced safety measures, and a post-khareef playbook focused on seas, heritage and outdoor sports aim to broaden tourism beyond the monsoon window in alignment with Oman Vision 2040’s diversification goals.

