MUSCAT - Al Sharqiyah South Governorate will soon be home to one of the largest shrimp farms in the country, an MoU for which was signed on October 22, 2025, between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MoAFWR) and Sea Pride LLC, a leading local firm in the Sultanate of Oman.

This RO 8.3 million project will establish a 100-hectare, state-of-the-art Semi-RAS shrimp farm in Awrab, Jalan Bani Bu Ali, utilising circular tank technology and advanced high-density system and will be able to cultivate Pacific White Shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) and target an annual production of 3,200 metric tonnes of export-quality shrimp.

Dr Saud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and Mohamed Ameen Sait, CEO of Sea Pride LLC signed the agreement for setting up the project of Modern Shrimp Farm.

Sea Pride LLC is a leading Omani fisheries group founded in 1996 with a steady growth that helped it spread wings to other governorates and into fish and fish products over the past two decades.

“This project represents a major step in integrating our seafood supply chain from farm to factory,” said Mohamed Ameen Sait. “We are committed to sustainable practices, high-quality production, and supporting local economic growth through employment and technology transfer.”

The shrimp farm will complement Sea Pride’s upcoming 11,500 sq. meter seafood factory under its subsidiary, Sea Pride Integrated Fisheries Company (SIFCO), in the Duqm Special Economic Zone. The plant, featuring Blast, IQF, Spiral, and Brine Freezing technologies, automated shrimp peeling and cooking lines, and a dedicated tuna-canning facility, is expected to begin operations in January 2026.

