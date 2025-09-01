Muscat: The Gulf Hotels (Oman) Company Limited has announced the rooms renovation project of the Crowne Plaza Hotel - Muscat, Qurum is now substantially complete, a disclosure to the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) said.

The hotel said it commenced operations on September 1, 2025, with approximately 120 renovated rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, and other F&B facilities.

The remaining 80 rooms, where renovation work is ongoing, are anticipated to become operational by September 30, 2025.

Gulf Hotels had earlier informed the Muscat Stock Exchange on February 23, 2025, on the closure of Hotel Crowne Plaza - Muscat, Qurum, for a room renovation project for 3 months from June to August 2025

