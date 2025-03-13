Muscat: The Committee Zones Affairs of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) held its first meeting of the year, where a series of key initiatives and vital projects aimed at enhancing performance and developing the zones were reviewed.

The meeting was chaired by Engineer Ahmed bin Hassan Al Dheeb, Deputy Chairman of the Authority, in the presence of chief executives of special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities.

Several key topics were discussed during the meeting, including the progress of the Statistical Survey Database project, which aims to unify statistical data from all zones into a centralised electronic platform for easier access, updating, and management.

The meeting also reviewed the Five-Year Plan Introduction Project, designed to enhance the financial, legal, and regulatory capabilities of special economic and free zones to attract high-value investments in targeted sectors. These sectors include manufacturing industries, logistics, tourism, clean energy, and mining, in addition to improving lifestyle standards and providing public utility services.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed compliance and monitoring results, the mechanism for the performance development standards tool, and the establishment of a renewable energy consumption index in special economic zones, free zones, and industrial cities. This initiative aligns with the Authority’s objectives under Oman Vision 2040. A comprehensive plan was also discussed to improve energy efficiency in buildings supervised by the Authority.

Additionally, the meeting covered future forecasts for electricity, water, gas, and wastewater needs in the zones for the next five years. Plans for organising the annual media forum and discussions on the Media Circles Forum for Special Economic Zones, Free Zones, and Industrial Cities were also on the agenda.

