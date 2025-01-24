Muscat: The Oman-Canada Business Forum kicked off on Thursday in Muscat. The forum explored means of enhancing trade and investment cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and Canada in the health sector.

The forum, organised by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), aimed to explore new opportunities in the fields of health research, health technologies and digital health.

Several B2B meetings were held between business-people from both sides.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).