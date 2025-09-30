Muscat: The Muscat Municipality has opened bids for the consultancy Services for the supervision of the "beautification of MBD Area" Project on September 28. It also opened bids for the consultancy services for the rehabilitation & development of the Friday Market on September 14.

The Business District beautification project will include enhancing public spaces and green cover through landscaping, tree plantation, and the installation of sports facilities.

Earlier, the Muscat Municipality said that the project includes landscaping and green spaces, in addition to the creation of shaded areas and additional seating areas, and the provision of 2,458 new parking spaces, which will contribute to enhancing traffic flow.

The project also includes the construction of pedestrian paths with an area of approximately 101,806 square meters, the use of smart infrastructure, and the establishment of service kiosks and modern restrooms, stimulating economic and commercial activity and enriching the urban experience for visitors and residents alike.

The areas on both sides of the clock tower in Ruwi will be revitalized as per the Greater Muscat Structure Plan (GMSP), which is awaiting final approval for its implementation.

It may be recalled that the CBD clock tower has been earmarked for the terminus station for the Muscat Metro that will pass all the way through the Sultan Qaboos Street via Al Khuwair Downtown to Sultan Haitham City.

These areas have been labeled as the Blue Spine Metro corridor.

The Greater Muscat Masterplan will be developed in four phases.

The Observer earlier reported that the clock tower area will get a complete facelift with the development of a boulevard, green area, walking and bicycle tracks, and other activities, in addition to using the wadi that passes through the area.

