Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced new investment opportunities for the design, construction, financing, operation and transfer of ownership of strategic investment roads across the Sultanate of Oman.

The ministry invites local and international companies and investors specialised in road construction and infrastructure development to submit proposals for the projects, which aim to create alternative investment routes to existing roads and strengthen Oman’s transport network.

Among the highlighted projects is the Bausher–Amerat Tunnel, one of the most significant proposed developments aimed at enhancing mobility within Muscat Governorate and providing a faster and safer route connecting the wilayats of Bausher and Al Amerat.

The investment tenders announced include:

- Tender No 4/2025: Design, construction, financing, operation and transfer of ownership of the Salalah–Thumrait Road.

· Tender document sale period: Nov 3 – Dec 15, 2025

· Inquiry period: Dec 15 – Dec 29, 2025

· Bid submission deadline: Feb 23, 2026, 12:00 PM

· Tender fee: RO 400 (non-refundable)

- Tender No 5/2025: Design, construction, financing, operation and transfer of ownership of the Muscat–Dakhiliyah Road (Maabela–Thameed).

· Tender document sale period: Nov 3 – Dec 15, 2025

· Inquiry period: Dec 15 – Dec 29, 2025

· Bid submission deadline: Feb 23, 2026, 12:00 PM

· Tender fee: RO 400 (non-refundable)

- Tender No 6/2025: Design, construction, financing, operation and transfer of ownership of the Bausher–Amerat Tunnel and Amerat–Dima W’attayeen Road.

· Tender document sale period: Nov 3 – Dec 15, 2025

· Inquiry period: Dec 15 – Dec 29, 2025

· Bid submission deadline: Feb 23, 2026, 12:00 PM

· Tender fee: RO 500 (non-refundable)

The ministry stated that these investment opportunities fall within its strategy to develop national infrastructure through public–private partnerships (PPPs), contributing to economic diversification and aligning with Oman Vision 2040 objectives.

Interested and qualified companies are required to send a participation request along with a copy of their commercial registration to the email: investment@mtcit.gov.om

MTCIT reaffirmed its commitment to enabling the private sector to play a greater role in developing Oman’s road network, emphasising that such projects will enhance transport efficiency, support logistics growth and improve connectivity between governorates.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

