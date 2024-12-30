The Asian Arab Business Forum 2024, hosted at the College of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) in Muscat, set a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between Asia, the Arab world, and other regions. Organised by the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Indian Economic Trade Organisation (IETO), the event highlighted Oman’s strategic role as a global hub for fostering partnerships and unlocking new opportunities across multiple sectors.

With distinguished dignitaries in attendance, including Ms. Nasima bint Yahya Al Balushi, Director General of Invest Oman, Her Excellency Noralizan Abdul Momin, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Asif Iqbal, Global President of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Santosh Geever, Chairman of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Elias Nikolakopoulos, Honorary Consul of Greece to the Sultanate of Oman, the forum set the stage for deeper collaboration and exchange between the Asia-Arab region and beyond. Together, they shared a collective vision of forging stronger economic, diplomatic, and cultural connections, ensuring that Oman plays a central role in linking these regions to the world.

Oman’s unique geographical location and its longstanding cultural and historical ties with both Asia and the Arab world position it perfectly to serve as a critical bridge for international trade and partnerships. The forum provided a platform for discussing various sectors such as renewable energy, technology, logistics, tourism, and agriculture, which could greatly benefit from closer collaboration. Ms. Nasima Al Balushi, Director General of Invest Oman, highlighted the country’s increasing role in global commerce.

“Oman is not just a destination for business but a gateway for global trade,” she said. “Through platforms like this forum, we aim to showcase Oman’s investment-friendly policies and position our nation as a critical link in the global economic chain.”

The discussions were far-reaching, reflecting a commitment to creating an inclusive environment for growth. Asia’s dynamic economies and the Arab world’s strategic resources offer a wealth of untapped potential. The forum emphasised how the synergy between these regions could help achieve broader economic development.

Her Excellency Noralizan Abdul Momin, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Oman, expressed the importance of mutual growth and the potential for shared prosperity. “By aligning our shared interests, we can drive inclusive growth that uplifts all stakeholders and contributes to global economic stability,” she noted.

While the forum focused on regional collaborations, it also sought to establish connections beyond Asia and the Arab world. The discussions expanded to include Europe, with a particular focus on Greece, as represented by Dr. Elias Nikolakopoulos, Honorary Consul of Greece to Oman. By building these partnerships, the forum stressed the potential for bridging gaps between the East and West, strengthening both trade and cultural exchange.

“This event has reaffirmed Oman’s role in bringing together diverse economies and fostering partnerships that go beyond borders,” said Dr. Nikolakopoulos. “The relationships established here today will strengthen economic and cultural ties that span continents.”

A key theme throughout the forum was the emphasis on sustained engagement and collaboration. Dr. Asif Iqbal, Global President of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce and IETO, spoke passionately about the ongoing commitment to making Oman a central player in global trade. He emphasised that the forum was just the beginning of what will be a series of initiatives designed to ensure that the momentum of collaboration continues.

“Our commitment is to make Oman a centrepiece of global trade discussions, connecting businesses and governments across continents,” Dr. Iqbal said. “The Asian Arab Business Forum is just the beginning of a journey towards a more interconnected world.”

The forum’s success was clear, as it not only brought together businesses from diverse regions but also laid the foundation for future partnerships that will undoubtedly strengthen the ties between Asia, the Arab world, and other regions. As Oman continues to build its reputation as a critical global trade hub, the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce and IETO are committed to continuing these efforts through a series of follow-up events and initiatives in the coming months.

The Asian Arab Business Forum 2024 marked the beginning of what promises to be a transformative journey for Oman, offering a wealth of opportunities for businesses, governments, and communities alike. By fostering partnerships, exchanging knowledge, and encouraging sustainable growth, Oman is poised to solidify its position as a global centre for commerce, diplomacy, and cultural exchange.

The Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) is dedicated to promoting trade, investment, and cultural ties between Asia and the Arab world with representation in 32 countries. Through strategic initiatives and collaborations, AACC works to create a prosperous future for all its stakeholders.

