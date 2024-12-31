Muscat – H E Gen Sultan Mohammed al Nu’amani, Minister of Royal Office, received H E Warunee Pan Krajang, Thailand’s ambassador to Oman, during an official meeting today.

The discussion covered key developments on regional and international fronts, with both sides exchanging views on matters of mutual interest.

Her Excellency the Ambassador expressed her enthusiasm for strengthening cooperation between the two friendly nations, highlighting her commitment to advancing joint efforts in areas that align with shared interests. She emphasised the potential to elevate bilateral relations to new heights, building on the existing foundation of strong ties.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual commitment of Oman and Thailand to fostering collaboration across various sectors, paving the way for broader horizons of partnership.

