Nama Electricity Distribution Company has confirmed its preparedness to deal with emergencies, following the fire that broke out on Friday in the Ghaf Al Sheikh area of ​​Nizwa Governorate, which caused damage to electricity poles and lines in the area, without affecting subscribers with power outages in the area.

Upon receiving the report, the company's technical teams began taking the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the continuity of electricity supply to subscribers by activating the technical operational emergency plan and redistributing loads on alternative routes that ensure no interruption of service to residents and vital facilities in the area.

The company team is working around the clock to repair and install the damaged poles at the site.

The company confirmed that it has a comprehensive emergency plan ready for immediate implementation in such cases to ensure the stability of the electrical network and the safety of subscribers, while applying the highest occupational safety and health standards during the execution of field work.

The company affirmed that its operational system relies on planning and rapid response, which enhances service continuity and subscribers' confidence in the company's performance.

At the same time, it praised the cooperation of the relevant authorities and residents of the area, calling on everyone to adhere to safety procedures and not to approach the sites of damaged poles or wires until the maintenance work is completely finished.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

