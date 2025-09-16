MUSCAT: Al Mudhaibi Industrial City — operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) — garnered five new projects during the first half of 2025. Of these, four projects — worth over RO 1 million in total investments — were prepped for development on a combined area of 14,000 sqm. This brings the total number of projects localised to date in Al Mudhaibi Industrial City to 12, with an aggregate investment value of RO 11.6 million. The focus of their activities include the oil and gas, foodstuff, construction, electrical materials and home furnishing.

According to Eng Said bin Khalfan al Shabibi, Acting Director General of Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, infrastructure work on the industrial hub is expected to start within two months. “The tender has already been awarded and work is currently underway to complete the contract signing procedures”, he said. “The project comprises the construction of internal roads, utility networks (electricity, water, internet and sewage), fencing and main gates, facility building, employee offices and Madayn’s Entrepreneurial and Agricultural Complexes”, he added.

Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, one of Madayn’s newest industrial cities, is coming up on an area of 9 million m2, with around 1.3 million m2 earmarked for Phase 1. Strategically located near a highway that connects the Special Economic Zone at Duqm with the Sultanate of Oman’s key ports and border crossings, the city represents a national and strategic project in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate.

Competitive advantages for investors include: 100% rental exemption for two years, followed by a 50% reduction for the next three years. Under a strategic partnership between Al Mudhaibi Industrial City’s management and the Al Sharqiyah North Governorate office, a joint committee of stakeholders has been constituted to boost investment opportunities and address challenges throughout the investment journey.

