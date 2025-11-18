Muscat – Air travel across the Sultanate registered a modest increase during the first nine months of 2025, with total passenger movement surpassing 11.17 mn travellers by the end of September.

Preliminary statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicate that this figure represents a 0.7% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

Muscat International Airport, the nation’s principal gateway, handled the bulk of the movement, seeing 9.76 mn passengers—a small increase of 0.1%. However, the total number of flights at Muscat actually declined by 5% year-on-year.

In contrast, Salalah Airport reported the most significant growth, with passenger traffic surging by 9.3% to over 1.34 mn, accompanied by a 5.7% rise in flight numbers. Meanwhile, Sohar Airport experienced a steep decline in passenger numbers, falling by 71.1%.

In terms of nationality at Muscat International in September 2025, Indian nationals accounted for the largest volume of inbound and outbound passengers, followed by Omani and Bangladeshi nationals.

