Muscat: Oman Airports recorded a 2 percent growth in the number of passengers travelling through its airports during June 2025, reaching 1,134,924 travellers, compared to 1,109,745 in the same period last year.

This growth is attributed to the ongoing efforts of Oman Airports, in cooperation with relevant authorities, to enhance the Sultanate's position as an attractive year-round tourist destination by providing quality facilities at airports and improving the traveller experience from the moment of arrival until departure.

Oman Airports is committed to providing a smooth, safe, and high-quality travel experience by developing various airport facilities and implementing the latest technologies and smart services that help reduce processing times and enhance passenger comfort.

The start of the Dhofar Khareef season is an additional factor in attracting visitors, given the Dhofar Governorate's stunning nature and unique atmosphere during this season.

This growth in passenger numbers is a positive indicator of the effectiveness of promotional and tourism efforts, and of the ability of the Sultanate of Oman's airports to accommodate the increasing traffic and provide services in accordance with the highest international standards.

Oman Airports expects continued momentum in travel activity in the coming period, supported by diverse tourism events and development plans aimed at enhancing the travel experience and providing an integrated environment that meets the aspirations of travelers and visitors across the Sultanate of Oman's airports.

