Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) continues to register remarkable achievements as reflected in the Oman Vision 2040 Report for 2024–2025, reaffirming the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a promising global investment destination.

According to the report, total foreign investments in the manufacturing sector reached RO 2.489 billion by the end of 2024, highlighting sustained investor confidence and the ministry’s efforts to foster a competitive and diversified economy.

The MoCIIP facilitated 43 investment projects by mid-2025 through the Invest Oman Lounge, with a total value exceeding RO 2.251 billion. The ministry also advanced the development of the Investment Opportunities Map on the Invest Oman platform, providing investors with a comprehensive overview of viable ventures across key economic sectors.

In line with national objectives, a Royal Decree (25/2025) was issued to establish the Investment and Commerce Court and to launch the Unified Promotional Identity, reinforcing the legal and promotional framework for business growth.

The Unified Promotional Identity was launched to consolidate Oman’s image as an integrated investment destination, while the Rapid Response Team Initiative was introduced to address challenges related to investment procedures and enhance the ease of doing business.

Through these initiatives, the MoCIIP continues to strengthen Oman’s competitiveness, attract quality investments, and contribute to achieving the targets outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

