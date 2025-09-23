Nizwa – Dakhliyah governorate is carrying out an extensive programme to restore and rehabilitate historic landmarks and old harats, positioning cultural heritage as both an economic and tourism resource in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Sheikh Hilal bin Saeed al Hajri, Governor of Dakhliyah, said investment in the sector has surpassed RO4.5mn, reflecting a shift from basic restoration to a broader framework linking heritage, local communities and entrepreneurship. He said the approach aims to create jobs, boost local content and develop tourism-linked businesses around historic sites.

The governorate is working with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and other agencies to preserve and rehabilitate castles, forts and traditional settlements while maintaining their authenticity. Infrastructure and visitor services are also being upgraded to enhance the tourism experience.

Sheikh Hajri noted that heritage projects form part of Dakhliyah’s wider strategy to develop the knowledge and purple economies, where culture and creativity intersect with economic diversification. “Our goal is to empower local communities and ensure these sites generate sustainable income,” he said.

Visitor numbers are growing steadily. More than 302,000 people visited the governorate’s castles and forts in the first half of 2025, underlining the appeal of Oman’s cultural heritage. Future plans include converting traditional houses into boutique guesthouses, cafés and artisan markets to revitalise old villages.

Ahlam Hamad al Qasabi, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Dakhliyah, said progress is visible across several wilayats. Interior work at Bidbid Fort is complete, with outer wall repairs ongoing. The Maqzah Mosque in Izki is 95% complete and the Sa’al Mosque in Nizwa is at 80%, while restoration of Al Shawathna Mosque has begun. Adam Fort has undergone structural repairs, and restoration at Wadi al A’la Mosque in Bahla has reached 60%.

Ahlam described the harats as living testimonies of Oman’s history and important tourist draws, with support from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism providing traditional materials and technical expertise to investors. She said the work aligns with Oman Vision 2040.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

