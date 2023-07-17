The non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan grew by 36 percent over the past two years from 2020 to 2022, rising from AED39.9 billion to AED54.1 billion in 2022, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

This significant rise in non-oil trade reflects the strong partnership and economic cooperation between the two countries, driving their sustainable development towards further economic prosperity and growth sustainability.

Over the past ten years, from 2013 to 2022, the non-oil trade between the two countries increased from AED53.9 billion to AED54.1 billion, reaching a total of AED524.4 over a decade.

In terms of foreign trade distribution between the two countries last year, re-exports totalled AED3.4 billion, non-oil exports amounted to AED6.5 billion, and imports reached AED44.1 billion.

Cars topped the list of top five commodities re-exported to Japan in 2022, with a value of AED1.3 billion, followed by car devices and supplies valued at AED417 million, then pneumatic tyres valued at AED274 million. Jewellery and ornaments amounted to AED150 million, followed by precious metal scraps at AED105 million.

In terms of exports, raw aluminium ranked first among the top five commodities exported to Japan, with a value of AED3.9 billion, followed by mineral oils valued at AED991 million, centrifugal filter devices at AED613 million, copper valued at AED404 million, and polypropylene polymers at AED143 million.

Regarding the top five commodities imported from Japan in 2022, cars topped the list with a value of AED20.08 billion, followed by car parts and accessories valued at AED4.3 billion, iron at AED1.3 billion, communication devices and equipment at AED1.1 billion, and printing equipment at AED1.07 billion.