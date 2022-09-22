RIYADH — The value of non-oil exports in Saudi Arabia during July 2022 reached SR27 billion, 26.4 percent increase compared to SR21 billion during 2021, latest figures from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed.



The authority issued on Wednesday the International Trade Publication in Saudi Arabia for July 2022.



According to the publication, the value of merchandise exports in Saudi Arabia during July 2022 reached SR141 billion, compared to SR89 billion in July 2021, with an increase of SR52 billion, a percentage of 58.8percent.



The publication results indicated that the value of oil exports during July 2022 reached SR114 billion, compared to SR67 billion during July 2021, with an increase of SR47 billion, a percentage of 68.9percent.



The value of merchandise imports in Saudi Arabia during July 2022 reached SR55 billion, compared to SR47 billion during July 2021, with an increase of SR8 billion, a percentage of 18.3percent.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).