RIYADH — The National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification (NCVC) has begun accepting applications for seasonal investments in national parks within the Riyadh region, targeting both public and private-sector investors to enhance environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Investment opportunities are available in Thadiq National Park, Saad National Park, Al-Ghat, Jabala, and Aba Samri Park.

The projects include activities such as camping, caravans, restaurants and cafes, temporary sports clubs, and paragliding.

The NCVC invites individuals, institutions, and government entities to submit applications electronically, providing details such as the applicant’s name, contact number, institution name, type of activity, and the desired park for the investment.

