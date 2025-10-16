MUSCAT: The establishment of a National Innovation Centre in Oman marks a turning point in Oman’s technological transformation, positioning the country as a regional hub for semiconductor design and smart communication technologies, according to Eng Said bin Abdullah al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group, the tech investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA)

Speaking exclusively to the Observer following the $20 million investment agreement between ITHCA and US-based Movandi, Al Mandhari said the initiative embodies Oman Vision 2040 goals of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

“The innovation centre is not only about technology — it is about people”, he said. “It will focus on building Omani capabilities in semiconductor design, wireless communication systems and AI-driven networks. These fields are the backbone of the global digital economy and Oman aims to be an active contributor, not just a consumer”.

Al Mandhari said the centre will partner with Omani universities, research institutes and global technology firms to deliver advanced training for engineers and students — creating a sustainable talent pipeline capable of designing and co-developing technologies to global standards.

“This investment achieves two main objectives: first, it strengthens our human capital through education, training and skill development; second, it enables a direct contribution to GDP by exporting technologies designed and developed here in Oman”.

He added that Oman’s coordinated approach — linking the ministries of labour, investment and higher education — has created a supportive ecosystem for foreign technology partners. “We have designed an environment that allows companies to base their regional operations in Oman while benefitting from local expertise and advanced research infrastructure”, he said.

The centre will serve as a regional innovation hub connecting the Middle East, North Africa and Asia to Oman’s growing semiconductor and communications ecosystem. The project is expected to attract global companies and investors, leveraging Oman’s location and digital infrastructure.

“Our ambition is for Oman to become a regional design and R&D hub, serving not only American companies but also partners from Asia and Africa”, Al Mandhari said. “The expertise we attract will translate into innovation, patents and high-value exports”.

He noted that Movandi, which holds over 120 patents, will collaborate with Omani engineers to register new patents developed through the Muscat innovation centre — enhancing Oman’s intellectual-property base and research output.

Al Mandhari said the initiative is a cornerstone of ITHCA Group’s long-term strategy — under OIA ownership — to diversify the economy and strengthen digital capabilities. “We are investing in the industries of the future — semiconductors, AI and smart connectivity. The innovation centre will be the foundation for national growth in these fields and will reinforce Oman’s reputation as a trusted regional partner in advanced technologies”.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

