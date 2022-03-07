ABU DHABI- On the occasion of the International Women’s Day (IWD) that marks on 8th March, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, hailed the efforts of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who supports women wherever they are.

He also expressed his pride and appreciation for Sheikha Fatima’s vision and pioneering initiatives to eliminate all social and economic obstacles hindering women's progress, both domestic and international, and her keenness to assist the development and empowerment of women to occupy leading positions within the community.

Celebrating International Women's Day is an ideal opportunity to explore women's efforts and sacrifices and the achievements accomplished by the country's leadership related to women’s empowerment, Sheikh Nahyan added.

He stressed that Emirati women are living in their golden era, and noted that the country’s women’s empowerment journey began under the historic leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The leadership is continuing to support women, who are now effectively contributing to the process of comprehensive national development, he further added.

He highlighted his wishes for Emirati women to continue their successful journey and contribute to the country’s progress, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.