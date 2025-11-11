Muscat – Oman’s rising prominence as a regional and global energy hub was in focus on Monday as the Middle East LPG Summit and Exhibition 2025 opened at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the patronage of H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

Organised by the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), the two-day event brings together more than 2,000 energy experts and specialists from 30 countries. Around 80 international companies are showcasing the latest developments in the LPG industry, including technologies, safety systems, and supply chain innovations.

The summit aims to strengthen international cooperation in the LPG sector while highlighting its role in energy transition, industrial safety, women’s empowerment, and digital transformation.

In his opening address, James Rockall, CEO and Managing Director of the WLGA, highlighted Oman’s growing position as a global energy hub.

“The Sultanate of Oman presents a leading model in harnessing innovation, investment, and collaboration to drive a transformative shift in the energy sector. This summit brings together experts and decision-makers from around the world to exchange solutions, build partnerships, and reinforce the role of LPG as a key driver towards a more sustainable and efficient future,” he said.

H E Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of MoCIIP for Commerce and Industry, said LPG has become a strategic global resource, not only to meet energy needs but also to boost exports and economic diversification.

“LPG is a key pillar in developing value-added chains, supporting petrochemical, manufacturing, and logistics industries, and strengthening export systems, all contributing to sustainable economic growth,” he noted.

H E Dr Masan added that Oman has been preparing for these transformations by investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, encouraging factories to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and enhancing research, development, and digitalisation.

“LPG serves as a pivotal fuel in the transition towards a hydrogen-based economy, contributing to carbon emission reduction, supporting the circular economy, and establishing resilient and secure supply chains. In Oman, we recognise that the future belongs to nations capable of combining economic competitiveness with environmental sustainability. Hence, we welcome investments and partnerships that align with this vision,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to WLGA for selecting Oman to host the summit. “We aspire for this summit to serve as a launchpad for new partnerships and innovative investments, making Oman’s energy transition a model for the region – driven by innovation, grounded in sustainability, and built on collaboration.”

The event also marked the launch of the first Middle East chapter of the Women in LPG Network (WINLPG), reinforcing Oman’s ongoing efforts to promote women’s participation in the energy and industrial sectors.

The summit’s programme featured panel discussions and workshops on autogas, industrial safety, women’s empowerment in the energy sector, and international knowledge exchange. It also included bilateral meetings between government and corporate representatives to explore collaboration and investment opportunities.

“The success of the Middle East LPG Summit and Exhibition 2025 reflects the region’s leadership in the global energy sector. Technology, sustainability, and international partnerships will remain key pillars in building a safer and more sustainable future for the energy industry,” Rockall added.

