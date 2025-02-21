Muscat, Oman: Microsoft’s global AI Tour arrived in Muscat today, bringing together industry leaders, developers, and government officials to explore the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in accelerating Oman's digital transformation. The exclusive event spotlighted cutting-edge AI solutions that are enabling organizations across industries to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for economic growth.

The event featured keynotes by senior Microsoft executives including Samer Abu-Ltaif, President, Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Charles Nahas, Regional General Manager for Commercial Solutions, Microsoft Middle East; and Harry Kambanis, Business Group Leader, Business Applications, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In his welcome address, Samer Abu-Ltaif, President, Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), emphasized the pivotal role of AI in shaping Oman's future: “It is a privilege to be here today in Oman, a nation that has long embraced technological progress as a driver of economic growth and national development. Microsoft's presence in the Sultanate spans over two decades, a testament to our enduring commitment to this nation's growth and prosperity. As Oman advances towards its Vision 2040 aspirations, our mission remains steadfast: to provide world-class cloud and AI solutions that enable Omani organizations to achieve more, fostering a future of sustainable growth and innovation.”

Sheikh Saif Hilal Al Hosni, Country Manager, Microsoft Oman and Bahrain, stated: “Businesses in Oman are increasingly recognizing AI as a critical driver for innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage. At Microsoft, we are at the forefront of empowering organizations across all industries to effectively leverage the latest advancements in AI to tackle existing challenges and drive real business impact. Our ongoing collaborations with leading Omani organizations reflect our commitment to equipping them with world-class AI and cloud solutions to shape the future of Oman’s digital economy.”

Al Hosni was joined on the stage by Ahmed Al Habib, Head IT – PMO, Oman Housing Bank, who spotlighted how the organization has adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance productivity and efficiency across the bank’s operations.

Al Hosni concluded his address by thanking Microsoft’s partners supporting the ‘Microsoft AI Tour in Muscat’ event, especially IITC, Netways, TeKnowledge, Wizard Cyber, Insomea, and Gulf Leaders Circle. He also expressed his hope for continued collaboration in driving AI adoption and innovation within the Sultanate.

Gulf Leaders Circle, the exclusive media partner for the Microsoft AI Tour Oman, had the privilege of interviewing key industry leaders driving transformation through Microsoft AI.

Netways – Oussama Dannawi, Regional Sales Manager at Netways, emphasized the pivotal role of data, stating that Microsoft’s AI tools enable Netways to convert raw data into actionable insights. This transformation enhances operations and elevates customer service.

IITC (OHI Group) – Oussam Henein, Managing Director of IITC, highlighted OHI Group’s 40-year partnership with Microsoft. OHI has an academy dedicated to training over 500 individuals in Microsoft Copilot skills, fostering new business opportunities for both Microsoft and OHI.

TeKnowledge – Mahmood Lockhat, Chief Technology Officer, noted that within the tech-managed services sector, TeKnowledge is among the top five global partners supporting Microsoft customers. With a team of approximately 4,000 engineers, the company leverages Copilot to deliver greater value and innovative solutions efficiently.

UTAS (University of Technology and Applied Sciences) – Dr. Huda Al-Shuaily, Vice Chancellor for Electronic Systems and Student Services, and Faiza Al Jabri, IT Manager of the Education, Technology, and Infrastructure Department, discussed UTAS's collaboration with Microsoft. The partnership is enhancing platform development, operational efficiency, and infrastructure scalability. Microsoft Copilot has facilitated the creation of an AI-powered vending zone and streamlined 24/7 online application processes while ensuring security, privacy, identity protection, and resource scalability.

The AI Tour also highlighted Microsoft’s collaborations with key Omani organizations that are leveraging AI to enhance operations and drive innovation:

● The Ministry of Education leveraged Microsoft AI solutions to deploy an advanced AI-powered chatbot that provides instant access to information. The Ministry is adopting Microsoft Copilot to empower teachers and students to enhance their teaching and learning methods.

● The University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) is empowering instructors to easily streamline and create course content with Microsoft Copilot as well as an AI-powered agent in their Learning Management System.

● Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance operations and productivity. Prioritizing security, they chose Microsoft AI-powered Security to protect their environment against cyber threats.

● OQ adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot to enhance productivity and efficiency. Furthermore, OQ developed AI solutions for candidate screening to support employees, streamlining business and improving work efficiency.

The AI Tour in Muscat also celebrated local innovation through the AI Excellence Awards. Recognizing Omani-based organizations that have implemented successful AI solutions, the awards spotlighted the achievements of the Ministry of Education of Oman, National Centre for Statistics and Information of Oman (NCSI), Oman Housing Bank, Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel), OQ SAOC, Renaissance Services SAOC, University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS). Each organization was acknowledged for their significant contributions to AI deployment, which has led to transformative improvements across their respective sectors.

The event also featured in-depth sessions covering Microsoft’s flagship AI tools, including Microsoft Copilot and Copilot Agents, designed to revolutionize the workplace and improve productivity. Further discussions delved into Responsible AI practices, underscoring Microsoft’s dedication to ethical and transparent AI use. Microsoft experts also showcased the innovative AI capabilities of the Microsoft Surface portfolio. Business leaders and IT professionals experienced firsthand how Surface AI PCs and Microsoft’s latest Copilot+ PCs integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Copilot and other AI solutions to drive operational efficiency, productivity, and creativity.

The Microsoft AI Tour in Oman underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a thriving digital ecosystem in the country. As AI continues to revolutionize industries, Microsoft remains dedicated to equipping Omani businesses, government entities, and developers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to harness AI’s full potential. The event served as a testament to the transformative power of AI and the limitless possibilities it presents in driving innovation and economic progress across Oman.

