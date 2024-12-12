Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals on Wednesday signed a mining concession agreement with Naqaa Salt Company to develop a large-scale salt production project in the Filim area of Al Wusta Governorate.

The 109 sqkm site, located in the concession area No 51-k, aims to produce 400,000 tonnes of salt annually.

The agreement was signed by H E Eng Salim Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Badr bin Saud al Kharousi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Minerals Development Oman (MDO). The project will use modern production methods, including natural evaporation, washing, and refining processes, to extract high-purity industrial salt.

Construction is set to begin early next year, with the development phase expected to span four years. The project will be implemented in partnership with a foreign investor, reflecting the government’s strategy to attract international participation in Oman’s mining sector.

The initiative is expected to support downstream industries that rely on salt ore, such as bromine, caustic soda, soda ash, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These materials play a critical role in key sectors, including chemicals, plastics, water treatment, energy, and construction.

The project will also incorporate the latest technologies for the design and implementation of evaporation basins.

H E Aufi described the agreement as a strategic step in Oman’s broader efforts to enhance raw material production and support the local and global demand for essential industrial products. “This year, we have achieved an important milestone by signing several mining concession agreements targeting key raw materials such as copper, chromium, and silica,” he said. He added that the salt project will strengthen the link between raw material production and downstream industries, serving vital sectors such as oil and gas.

The minister also highlighted the use of solar energy in the project’s operations. “This project stands out for its use of sustainable technologies, including solar energy, to produce electricity, thereby increasing energy efficiency,” H E Aufi said. He noted that MEM aims to position the mining sector as a key pillar of Oman’s economy, supporting the country’s vision for sustainable development and income diversification.

Badr al Kharousi, Chairman of MDO, said the agreement reflects the collaborative efforts of the ministry and MDO to expand investments in strategic minerals. “This agreement represents a fruitful cooperation between MEM and MDO and marks a qualitative step towards expanding MDO’s investment in strategic mineral resources,” Kharousi said.

He revealed that the project is the result of three years of exploration, prospecting, and chemical analysis. “Our studies confirmed the mining potential of sea salt ore in the concession area, enabling MDO to move forward with development procedures,” he added.

