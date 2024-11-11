On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in Riyadh to lead the UAE delegation at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to discuss developments in the region.

The UAE delegation includes Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, Sheikh Mansour and the accompanying delegation were received by Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, along with a number of senior officials.