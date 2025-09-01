Major initiatives to advance clean transportation in Oman

SALALAH: The GCC Green Mobility Forum concluded with a series of concrete steps to accelerate the shift to clean transport under the auspices of Shaikh Salem bin Mustahil al Mashni, Advisor to the Royal Court, at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah. The event was attended by Omani and Gulf officials, experts, as well as specialists and interested individuals.

Key initiatives launched during the forum included the establishment of the National Green Mobility Company (NGMC) in collaboration with international partners, agreements to expand charging networks and services, a clean shore power project at Sohar Port, and a concession to build a green ship-recycling complex. Additionally, authorities introduced a national application for electric vehicle (EV) charging and outlined urban plans to incorporate low-emission mobility into Omani cities.

Eng Abdullah bin Ali al Busaidy, Director-General of the Oman Logistics Centre and a member of the net-zero expert team, emphasised the importance of building a modern, smart, clean and inclusive transport system that prioritises people while accelerating sustainability and innovation.

He announced the "Dhofar Green" initiative as a forum outcome to position the governorate as a model for sustainable transport, including pilot electric public transport, fast and home charging stations, support for micro-mobility at tourist sites, and public awareness campaigns.

Al Busaidy outlined near-term plans to expand charging infrastructure, introduce EV incentives across GCC states, and connect major cities through an integrated network. Medium-term goals include starting EV exports from the region, expanding green public transport fleets, and transitioning airports to clean-energy operations. In the long run, he believes transport can drive economic diversification by localising manufacturing, integrating smart mobility solutions and positioning the GCC as a hub for sustainable transport.

Major initiatives to advance clean transportation in Oman

Dr Mohammed al Rashidi, Director of Energy at the GCC Secretariat-General, emphasised the strategic importance of green mobility in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. He highlighted GCC initiatives to increase EV adoption, develop related industries and implement smart, AI-enabled transport systems. The Secretariat-General is working with member states to support joint projects, establish unified standards, and share best practices.

During the forum, NGMC signed agreements to build an integrated green mobility ecosystem, collaborate with Chinese partners on EV charging and digital mobility solutions, and form local partnerships to support EV adoption and charging infrastructure.

An agreement was also signed to provide clean electrical power to berthed vessels at Sohar Port, reducing emissions and noise pollution in surrounding communities. Additionally, a concession was awarded to develop a green ship-recycling facility to dismantle end-of-life vessels sustainably and produce low-carbon steel.

In city planning , the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning signed a strategic cooperation programme to advance smart, sustainable urban mobility as part of the 2050 net-zero strategy. Initiatives include integrating public transport with cycling and pedestrian networks, setting urban design standards for transit-oriented development, regulating EV chargers and preparing plans for achieving net-zero emissions while encouraging investment in green transport.

Dhofar Municipality and Mwasalat agreed to develop smart, sustainable public transport stops to improve daily mobility and connect with micro-mobility options.

Supporting initiatives were announced, including an on-demand transport service using digital platforms to offer flexible, point-to-point trips that reduce congestion and complement traditional public transport options.



